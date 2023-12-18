Waterbury police investigating deadly shooting of 22-year-old man

A man was shot and killed in Waterbury on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was found lying in the road on Kenyon Street just before 4:40 p.m. when officers responded to the report of a shooting, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

The man was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. He has not been identified.

The shooting is being investigated by detectives in Waterbury police’s Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.