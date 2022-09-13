Waterbury police seek information after man is reportedly shot and killed in grocery store parking lot

The Waterbury Police Department is investigating after a 26-year-old was reportedly shot in a grocery store parking lot on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim who was dropped off at the emergency room of Waterbury Hospital just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to police.

Waterbury detectives determined the shooting had taken place in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer at 103 Colonial Ave. in Waterbury, police said. Police said they believe the man was shot outside in the parking lot.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime detectives are investigating the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574- 6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.