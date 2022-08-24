Waterbury police seize multiple weapons, drugs during investigation

Waterbury police arrested a 26-year-old Waterbury man and recovered several guns, including assault-style rifles, and a significant amount of drugs during a search of his homes and vehicle on Tuesday.

In a joint investigation between the Waterbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Connecticut State Police’s Violent Crime Task Force, officers executed several search and seizure warrants connected to Horace Kelly. Police searched his residence at Knollwood Circle in Waterbury, a property at Cornwall Land in Prospect and Kelly’s 2005 Honda Pilot.

Officers found two assault rifles, a loaded AR-15-style rifle and an AK-47-style rifle, two handguns, one with an automatic fire selector switch, and a magazine with 37 loaded rounds, according to police. Police said officers also found nearly 1,800 bags of heroin, over 480 grams of cocaine, over 125 grams of crack cocaine, 75 “controlled substance pills,” 54 grams of cannabis, $645 in cash and various drug paraphernalia items and ammunition.

Two of the assault rifles were accessible to children, according to police. The Department of Children and Families was contacted as a part of the investigation, police said.

Kelly did not possess a valid pistol permit, according to police. He was previously convicted of weapons and narcotics-related crimes, which would render him ineligible to own a handgun in Connecticut, according to state statutes.

Kelly was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an assault rifle, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, two counts of illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver, two counts of illegal sale or transfer of a long gun, criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, three counts of failure to declare large capacity magazine, possession of 1/2 ounce or more of cocaine in free base form, possession of one ounce or more of heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Kelly is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is pending a court appearance.