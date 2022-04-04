Waterbury police: Wanted woman in Hummer hits police cars, crashes

A wanted woman drove into two police cars in Waterbury Sunday morning before striking a telephone pole in Monroe, police said.

Hannah Casperson, 25, was taken into custody and transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport to be treated for injuries police said are not life-threatening.

According to police, shortly before 8:45 am. Sunday they received information that Casperson was in a Hummer at Rutledge and East Main streets. She is a suspect in “recent criminal activity” and police had been looking for her, police said; they did not elaborate on why she was wanted.

When the officers went to talk to her, police said Casperson sped forward, striking a police car before leaving the area and hitting another police cruiser at East Main and Brass Mill Drive. She got on I-84, headed west.

She later lost control of the Hummer a few towns away and struck a utility pole near Wheeler Road and Monroe Turnpike, or Route 111, in Monroe, said police, who placed her under arrest before she was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Casperson will be processed on “multiple outstanding warrants” and has more charges coming when she is released from the hospital, police said.

The crashes are actively being investigated by various departments, police said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.