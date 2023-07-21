Waterburymanand woman arrested in Watertown armed robbery, police say

Jul. 21—At the time, police said they were called around 9:30 p.m. to a residence in the area of Dalton Street and Camp Street for the report of an armed robbery in a yard.

Police said two victims reported sitting in the backyard by the driveway when two suspects entered the backyard and one suspect pointed a firearm at them and demanded money.

"Through the investigation, surveillance and information from the community, it was determined that the victims were targeted at a retail store in Waterbury and followed to the residence in Oakville where they were robbed in the backyard," police said.

Police said Williams was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and risk of injury to a minor. They said Williams will be held on $500,000 bond pending arraignment in state Superior Court in Waterbury.

Smith was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and risk of injury to a minor, police said. He will be held on $750,000 bond pending arraignment in state Superior Court in Waterbury, they said.

