Waterburymancharged with firearm possession after sending threatening messages to woman, police say

Jul. 21—Officers responded to the area of Farmcrest Drive around 6:40 p.m. Thursday for a domestic and threatening incident. At the scene, officers spoke to a woman who said she received messages from Vega threatening to harm her and another individual, according to Bessette.

Police found the suspect near the area in possession of a loaded firearm, according to Bessette. Because of Vega's criminal history, he is prohibited from possessing any weapons or ammunition.

Vega was charged with two counts of first-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, alerting or removing identification marks and various motor vehicle-related charges, Bessette said.

Bessette noted that Vega is receiving medical treatment unrelated to the arrest incident and has not been processed. A bond had not been set as of Friday afternoon.

