Waterburymansentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of woman whose remains were found in state park

Aug. 2—The DCJ said a Superior Court jury convicted Johnson, a 24-year-old Waterbury resident, on April 20 of the crimes of murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with evidence, first-degree conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

One other person, Casandra Nazario, was previously charged in connection with the woman's death.

Police said Johnson stabbed Sebetlela multiple times in the torso at her Waterbury home on July 10, 2020. She was subsequently reported missing. Her headless body, wrapped in blankets and trash bags and bound with duct tape at the wrists, legs and feet, was discovered by a hiker in Black Rock State Park in Watertown on Sept. 12, 2020, state officials said.

Detectives investigating Sebetlela's death obtained arrest warrants for Johnson, then 22, and Nazario, then 23, both of Waterbury. They were arrested on Sept. 23, 2020, and the night of Sept. 24, 2020, respectively.

Presided over by Judge Brian Preleski, Johnson's trial took place at state Superior Court in Waterbury, according to state officials. The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Don E. Therkildsen Jr. and Deputy Assistant State's Attorney Alexandra Arroyo, state officials said.

—

Former Chowder Pot to become cannabis grow facility in Hartford

—

CT AG calls for benefits for Black WWII vets, families