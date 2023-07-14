Waterburypolicecharge two after finding stolen gun, 110 grams of crack cocaine in vehicle stop

Jul. 14—Around 8:20 p.m., officers stopped the vehicle after seeing it had a stolen marker plate. Officers then searched the vehicle and found two loaded firearms, one of which had been reported stolen out of Shelton, according to Bessette.

Neither the vehicle's driver nor the passenger had valid state pistol permits, Bessette said.

Officers also discovered 110 grams of crack cocaine and $12,715 in cash, Bessette said.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Luis Medina-Cuevas, was charged with two counts of weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or a firearm, theft of a firearm, possession of a half ounce or more of cocaine in freebase form and numerous motor vehicle-related charges. He was held by police on a $250,000 bond, according to Bessette.

The passenger, 49-year-old Reymundo Carillo-Cordero, was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm. He was held on a $100,000 bond, Bessette said.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday, Bessette noted.

—

CT drive-only licenses now invalid in Florida under new law

—

Farmer loses over 100 acres worth of crops due to flooding