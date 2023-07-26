Waterburypolicename second suspect in fatal social club shooting

Jul. 26—Police on July 18 identified the homicide victim as Gregory Robertson, 40, of Fredericksburg, Va., and announced that German Pena-Lopez, 34, of Waterbury, had been arrested in connection with the shooting, noting additional arrests were expected. Pena-Lopez was charged with illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree threatening and illegal transfer or sale of a firearm. He was held on a $1 million bond pending arraignment, Bessette said.

Officers patrolling the area of Watertown Avenue at 4 a.m. on July 16 were notified that a large crowd was gathering outside the Bunker Social Club, 437 Watertown Ave., according to Bessette. Responders located a shooting victim, later identified as Robertson, inside the club. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Bessette said.

Two additional shooting victims, also men, subsequently arrived at Saint Mary's Hospital for treatment, according to Bessette. Both were in stable condition as of July 16, Bessette said. No further updates on their condition have been provided.

On Wednesday, Bessette said an arrest warrant had also been issued for the owner of the social club, Andrew Dennis, 34, of Waterbury. The warrant charges Dennis with second-degree reckless endangerment and operation of an unlicensed bar. No bond was set, Bessette said.

Detectives with the Waterbury Police Department's Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate the incident, according to Bessette.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or information that could help police locate Morales and/or Dennis can contact the Waterbury Police Department's Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or submit a tip by calling the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.