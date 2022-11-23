Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Waterdrop Inc.'s (NYSE:WDH) future prospects. Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People’s Republic of China. The US$595m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CN¥1.7b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥236m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Waterdrop's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 5 of the American Insurance analysts is that Waterdrop is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of CN¥234m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 102% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Waterdrop given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Waterdrop has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

