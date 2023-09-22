Waterfall death: Man died helping others, inquest told

A 27-year-old man who died at a waterfall was rescuing two boys, an inquest has heard.

Mohananeethan Muruganantharajah, known as Mohan, from Swansea, was dragged under the water at Sgwd y Pannwr in Bannau Brycheiniog, also known as the Brecon Beacons.

His family said at the time he had been at the beauty spot with his two nieces.

He disappeared near Ystradfellte, Powys, on 2 September, but his body was not recovered by divers for two days.

The pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination was not able to give a cause of death to the hearing.

The hearing in Pontypridd was told Mr Muruganantharajah became stuck under a ledge.

South Wales Central area coroner Patricia Morgan expressed her condolences to his family.

She said she was "satisfied there was evidence to suggest his death was unnatural in nature" and adjourned the hearing to a date to be set to allow further investigation.