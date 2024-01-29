Waterfall, trout and marble beef farms: Media reveals Putin's luxurious residence in Karelia - Video

During Putin's visits, the object is covered by air defense equipment

Highlighting the hypocrisy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who urges Russian citizens to "fight" to avoid poverty, journalists have released a video showing his luxurious residence near Lake Ladoga in Karelia.

The media learned about the existence of the complex back in 2016, but few people had ever seen it up close.

The most detailed video of Putin's "possessions" near Maryalakhta Bay was released by the Dossier Center, which is linked to an exiled Russian businessman and opposition activist Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

It shows that the head of the Kremlin regime, whom Russian propaganda portrays as "ascetic" and "silver-less," ordered the construction of three modern-style mansions on the shore, two helicopter landing pads, several yacht docks, and even a special elevation for the air defense system.

"The Barn looks more like a reception house. Inside there is a living room and its own brewery. On the second floor there is a tea room... The interior is decorated with precious stones. Nearby, there is a water bath and a secluded gazebo with a breathtaking view of the lake," the investigators said.

The residence also has a trout farm and a farm with cows for the production of marble beef.

Another feature of the property is a four-meter waterfall.

"It is supposed to be part of the national park, but access to it is restricted. There is a fence, barbed wire and round-the-clock security. And in front of it is a gazebo for the only person who can steal the waterfall. For the president of Russia," the Dossier Center journalists wrote.



