Waterford approves plan for 122-room extended stay hotel

Jan. 24—WATERFORD — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved construction of a 122-room hotel on Boston Post Road despite concerns by some commissioners and residents about the project's effect on the neighborhood.

Project attorney William Sweeney had originally proposed the four-story, extended-stay Woodspring Suites hotel to the commission last November on behalf of New Jersey-based Seven Hills Hospitality Group.

It will be built on four parcels of land ― 16 and 18 Boston Post Road, owned by Silverman Realty Group, and 295 and 313 Willetts Ave., owned by the Londregan Commercial Real Estate Group. Combined, the parcels total 4.5 acres on the New London city line.

As of Wednesday, the four properties remained unsold, although Sweeney had noted last month that the purchases would hinge on zoning approval.

Seven Hills Development Manager Renita Sommers told commissioners that construction would take about a year once the developer obtains a building permit.

The commission imposed a few conditions, including removal of dredged materials from the 313 Willetts Ave. property within the next 90 days, that there be no hotel sign placed at the Willetts Avenue entrance and that truck traffic be limited to Boston Post Road during construction.

Sweeney said the developer would remove dredged material that came from Niantic Bay and was left on the property by a previous owner, prompting complaints of illegal dumping from the town.

Two residents spoke during the public hearing on the hotel.

Carl Cascio said he was concerned that the hotel, along with two other Willetts Avenue apartment complexes under construction ― Waterford Woods and Waterford Central ― would worsen what he called the already serious traffic problems in the area.

"It's clear that the town and the developers know that there's a traffic issue during rush hour," Cascio said.

"I want to make it clear that I like the idea of the hotel, but I want the traffic problem fixed," he added.

Resident Nicholas Gualtieri, who lives on Willetts Avenue next to the hotel site, said he already has trouble pulling out of his driveway onto the street due to speeding traffic.

Traffic would access the hotel using driveways on Boston Post Road and Willetts Avenue.

"The majority of the parking for the hotel is going to be on the Willetts side," Gualtieri said. "So it would be unrealistic to expect people to use the Boston Post Road side."

He said the hotel's extended stay features, including a kitchenette and pet-friendly policy, would encourage its use as long-term housing by "transients," and may attract crime.

Sweeney said Woodspring Suites' primary clientele are business professionals, and the hotel will allow pets because some customers might be victims of disasters such as a fire, and need a place that can accommodate pets.

"Speeding is an issue that people deal with everywhere," he said. "It's not an issue for zoning. It's an issue for the police department."

Engineer Shaun Kelly, who conducted the traffic study for the project, said traffic delays would be hardly noticeable to drivers. He said during peak morning and afternoon hours, the hotel would generate an estimated 41 to 44 additional cars, and that based on existing traffic patterns, most traffic would funnel onto Boston Post Road.

