Waterford boy allegedly kidnapped by grandfather, taken to Atwater

An Atwater man and his sister were arrested Thursday on suspicion of kidnapping his 3-year-old grandson from his home in Waterford, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy and his mother had lived with the grandfather, 47-year-old Clinton Wangelin, in Atwater until a few weeks ago when a law enforcement investigation related to the home led the mother to move with her son to a different relative’s home in Waterford, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Erich Layton.

That relative was watching the boy at her home in the 12000 block of Covey Street while his mother ran errands Thursday afternoon. At about 4:48 p.m. Wangelin, and his sister, 46-year-old Melisa Bray, arrived to visit the boy.

Wangelin took the boy and put him in his vehicle, Layton said, while Bray allegedly stood in the relative’s way and at one point pushed her back.

The Sheriff’s Department Air Support Unit quickly found Wangelin’s vehicle at his home and could see the boy in the backyard with Wangelin and Bray, Layton said.

“When ground units arrived, everyone at the home cooperated, including Clinton and Melisa, and the child was safely rescued about two hours after the original report of his kidnapping,” according to a press release.

Wangelin and Bray both were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and conspiracy. They remain in the Stanislaus County Jail with a bail of $200,000.

Wangelin also is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) in Merced County for possession of stolen property and escape.