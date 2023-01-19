Waterford, Harrison residents arrested on drug charges in Farmington

Jan. 19—FARMINGTON — A Waterford woman remained in jail Thursday on charges of drug trafficking and possessing cocaine, crack cocaine and Psilocybin mushrooms.

Tina M. Alexander, 46, and Daniel Maxfield, 42, of Harrison were arrested Jan. 13 after police found them sleeping in a pickup truck behind the Irving convenience store on Main Street and checked on their well-being, according to an affidavit by police officer Jonathan Parker.

Parker wrote that he and police Sgt. Ethan Boyd drove into the parking lot in a cruiser at 2:15 p.m. when Boyd noticed the truck and the occupants slouched in odd positions. He walked to the passenger side and noticed items associated with drugs, knocked on the window and woke Alexander. He asked her to step outside and Parker secured her in handcuffs before searching her and finding a crack pipe under her pant leg.

Boyd spoke with the driver, later identified Maxfield.

In a search of the truck, the officers found 22.51 grams of suspected fentanyl, 0.5 grams of cocaine, 1.22 grams of crack cocaine and .98 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, along with several items of drug paraphernalia and an unloaded firearm and ammunition in the back seat.

During their investigation, officers discovered Alexander was on bail for a previous drug trafficking charge and was prohibited her engaging in criminal activity.

She was charged with felony aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs, namely, fentanyl, and doing so within 1,000 feet of Hippach Field, which is a drug free zone. She was also charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug that contained fentanyl powder, violation condition of release and misdemeanors of unlawful possession of cocaine, crack cocaine and Psilocybin mushrooms.

She appeared Tuesday in Farmington District Court where a judge set bail at $5,000 cash or $2,500 cash and a supervised release agreement. Alexander remained at the Franklin County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon.

A conviction for aggravated drug trafficking is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Convictions for the other charges carry penalties ranging from 364 days in jail to five years in prison.

Maxfield was charged with felony unlawful possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor unlawful possession of cocaine, crack cocaine and Psilocybin mushrooms. He posted $500 bail Saturday and was released from jail.