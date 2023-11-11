Waterford honors veterans at annual ceremony

Nov. 10—WATERFORD — First Selectman Rob Brule, reflecting on the sacrifices of veterans and their families, asked during the town's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday morning at Veterans Memorial Park if saying "thank you" is enough.

He said it has to go beyond words.

"Those who have served make me want to be a better person," he said. "To be more conscious of people, places and things. Be more conscious of the freedoms I have. Be a better person. Volunteer. Give back. Go out of your way to say something nice. Listen. Smile. Appreciate."

Brule quoted John F. Kennedy, who said "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live them."

More than 40 veterans, their family members, residents, first responders and officials, including state Rep. Kathleen McCarty, R-Waterford, and former state representative Mike France, gathered at the park to honor veterans.

Singer Nancy Menhart sang the national anthem, as attendees turned towards the Color Guard. Later, she asked people to join her while singing "America the Beautiful."

"Your service and your sacrifice represent the best of who we are as Americans. We thank you and your families for the great costs that come with service to our country," Police Chief Marc Balestracci told veterans. "And while thank you is not enough, and a day to remind others of your sacrifice is not enough, I hope you all realize that your service benefits every single American, and honestly it benefits many non-Americans each and every day as well. Your service will continue to make a positive difference in our world."

Balestracci said when he was 18, he attended U.S. Army basic training and then advanced training, and "in those first five months of my service the most important thing I learned was this: the people around me from all over our nation, of many different races, religions, backgrounds, were some of the most amazing people I've ever met in my entire life."

He called those who serve the country an amazing group of true heroes and he thanked the 14 members of the police department, who served in all branches of the military, with the exception of the Space Force.

Town Clerk David L. Campo said his father served in the U.S. Navy, his older brother served as lieutenant commander on the USS Groton, and his younger brother joined the 82nd Airborne Division soon after 9/11.

"I witnessed from him the stresses that our veterans go through from combat and from service," he said. "I can't say enough how much I appreciate everything you've done."

Recognitions, tributes

Brule recognized Board of Finance member and retired U.S. Navy Captain John W. "Bill" Sheehan, who was in attendance, for his service to the community.

Brule paid tribute to late Selectwoman Jody Nazarchyk, who died in February. She, along with Jim Reid, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, and Dani Gorman, the town's human services administrator, were instrumental in organizing the Waterford Veterans Coffeehouse and other veterans events, Brule said.

Director of Fire Services Michael Howley recognized his father, a U.S. Navy veteran; his wife, a U.S. Air Force veteran; and Willis Sands, a first responder with the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Co. and Chesterfield Fire Co., who last month was struck by a car and killed after volunteering at an event at the Gardner Lake department.

Howley said he met Sands, an army sergeant veteran who served as a firefighter and paramedic in New York, at county fire chiefs meetings. They talked and Sands spoke about history and knew a lot about Waterford as he had served at the Jordan, Oswegatchie and Cohanzie fire departments.

Proud of service

Resident Debbie Chappell said she goes to the ceremony every year to honor her father's memory. Her father was an Army veteran, and all her relatives are in the Army.

"I always stand up for the veterans," she said.

Christy Gregg and Jim Gregg of Waterford and their 22-year-old son James Gregg Jr. attended the celebration together. Christy Gregg said the family likes to celebrate her husband, Jim Gregg, a retired 24-year Air Force veteran.

"I'm really proud of his service," said Christy Gregg, who teared up while talking about her husband. "In this day and age, I still think it's really important to show that we still love our country, we support our veterans. I'm blessed to have a husband whose still here after 24 years of service. Lots of people weren't as fortunate."

Their youngest daughter, Kendra, 20, is new to the Air Force, and James Gregg Jr. hopes to be leaving to join the Air Force as well.

Jim Gregg said he comes to the celebration to honor everyone he served with.

"It's honoring my brothers and sisters," he said.

