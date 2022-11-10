Waterford man accused of shooting clerk during robbery attempt at Escalon’s Family Dollar

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting during an attempted robbery at the Family Dollar store in Escalon last month.

The men also have been tied to robberies in Oakdale, Waterford and Stockton, according to Escalon Police Chief Gustavo Flores.

The attempted robbery in Escalon took place Oct. 9 at the Family Dollar on Jackson Avenue.

Flores said one suspect entered the store and waited for customers to leave before approaching the clerk — an adult teenager — at the cash register. The suspect interacted with her for several minutes before pulling out a gun and pointing it at her. He held her at gunpoint for another minute more before shooting her multiple times, Flores said

The woman suffered critical injuries but recovered and has since been released from the hospital, Flores said.

Escalon police released surveillance photos of the suspect and the community responded with tips.

Over the past month, a multi-agency investigation between Escalon police, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, the Stockton Police Department and the Oakdale Police Department, led to the arrest of the alleged shooter, Andre Brooks, 34 of Waterford.

Investigators connected him to another robbery at the Escalon Family Dollar in September, two other robberies in Stockton, one in Oakdale, and one in Waterford on the same day as the October shooting attempted robbery in Escalon.

Investigators also identified a suspected getaway driver as 33-year-old Brian Sewell of Stockton.

Brooks and Sewell were arrested Wednesday during the servicing of search and arrest warrants in their respective cities of residence.

Sewell was booked into San Joaquin County Jail and Brooks was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges including attempted murder, robbery, attempted robbery and burglary. Brooks is being held without bail.