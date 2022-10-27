Waterford man avoids prison in attempted rape case

Oct. 27—A Waterford man who was recently found not guilty of charges related to the alleged assault of a woman he was dating has avoided prison time in an unrelated attempted rape case in Groton.

Jury selection in a trial for David G. Willox, 27, was halted on Wednesday when he accepted a plea agreement with state prosecutors in New London Superior Court. Willox, as part of the agreement, pleaded no contest to charges of first-degree unlawful restraint and breach of peace. He will be sentenced on Jan. 9 to a fully suspended four-year prison sentence and two years of probation.

Willox was initially charged with first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint in connection with the alleged 2019 assault of a woman in Groton. In the early morning hours of Aug. 22, 2019, police had found Willox on top of a woman on the side of North Road. The woman said Willox, who she had just met and agreed to take him to her home, had pulled her out of his vehicle and forced himself on her.

Last month, Willox went to trial in a case involving the alleged assault of a woman in Waterford in 2018. An eight-member jury found Willox not guilty of all charges, which had included first-degree unlawful restraint, first-degree threatening and second-degree assault. Willox was represented in both cases by attorney Michael Blanchard.