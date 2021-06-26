Waterford man charged with alleged credit card fraud against mother

Jun. 26—A Waterford man, who is charged with allegedly defrauding his elderly mother by opening credit cards in her name, turned himself in to police this week.

Joseph Dooley III, 52, of 37 Greentree Dr., turned himself in to the Waterford Police Department about 3 p.m. Wednesday, less than a week after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Waterford police.

Dooley was wanted on a warrant for first-degree larceny, first-degree identity theft and third-degree forgery. Police said he allegedly opened several credit card accounts in his 79-year-old mother's name between March and April 2020 and then transferred his debt to them, according to the warrant.

During March and April 2020, police said 10 balance transfers that his mother said she did not authorize were made to several accounts that had recently been opened in her name, including a J.P. Morgan Chase card, a Wells Fargo card, two Citibank cards and a Discover card.

The transfers totaled more than $61,000, plus more than $2,000 in transfer fees, according to the warrant. The transfers came from accounts connected to Dooley's name, police said.

Dooley's mother contacted her lawyer, Thor Holth, on Sept. 3, 2020 to report that she had begun to notice that accounts had been opened in her name and that money had been taken from her.

She also reported charges to her bank accounts that she did not authorize, including purchases at liquor stores, restaurants and payments to health insurance companies. She also told her attorney that she had stopped receiving mail regarding her finances and accounts. Her attorney confirmed that mail that had been scanned through the United States Postal Service was missing from her mailbox, police said.

Dooley told police his mother gave him permission to open the credit cards and transfer his balances to help him manage his more than $60,000 in credit card debt.

A witness listed in the warrant, identified as Dooley's mother's ex-husband, whom she is still close with, told police that he spoke to his-ex wife about allowing Dooley to open credit cards in her name in order to transfer his high-interest debt to lower interest accounts in her name.

Story continues

The goal was to allow Dooley to better manage his debt by paying off the principal balance rather than the interest. In a written statement to attorney Holth, he said his ex-wife willingly agreed to the plan.

The ex-husband said he thinks she was fully competent at the time of her decision "because she was alert, thoughtful and able to analyze choices presented to her at the time," according to the warrant.

Attorney T. Donovan, representing Dooley, said he believes Dooley's mother is suffering from Alzheimer's disease, according to the warrant. He also said that her mental state and memory seem to have declined after she suffered a fall in May 2020, months after allegedly agreeing to allow her son to open the credit cards. A review of her medical records provided to police by Holth showed that between 2019 and 2021 she was taking eight to nine medications that could impair her memory or cognitive function.

Donovan contacted Holth and said that Dooley thought he was acting as power of attorney when he started to help her mother pay her bills after noticing that some had gone unpaid for lengthy periods of time. Dooley was designated POA in 1998, but only if his mother was deemed unfit to care for herself and her own finances.

At the time the alleged crimes occurred, she had not been diagnosed with any mental illness or memory loss, according to the warrant.

According to Dooley's mother's attorney, she allegedly tried to retract the complaint against her son and drop the charges, but it was determined by her lawyer that when she called him to request the charges be dropped, Dooley was with her and had given her a written script to read.

t.hartz@theday.com