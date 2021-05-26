Waterford man taken to hospital after pointing BB gun at police during stand off

May 25—WATERFORD — A Waterford man was taken to a hospital Monday night after pointing a BB gun at police with his hand on the trigger and shouting at them.

Police responded to a home at 1 Spithead Road just before 8 p.m. Monday after a person called to say they were concerned about a family member, according to the Waterford Police Department.

When officers arrived, they entered a narrow staircase and were met by the 69-year-old man they were there to check on. The man pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers with his finger on the trigger and shouted at everyone to leave the property. Police later learned the weapon was a BB gun.

Officers were able to safely evacuate family members and the downstairs tenant and secure a perimeter to keep neighbors safe, as well, police said.

The Waterford Police Department Special Response Team arrived on scene and communicated with the man, who left his home unarmed about 8:20 p.m. and was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. A BB gun was recovered inside the home, police said.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed as police investigated but reopened Monday night. The incident remains under investigation.

