Waterford man taken to hospital after pointing BB gun at police during standoff

Taylor Hartz, The Day, New London, Conn.
·1 min read

May 26—WATERFORD — A Waterford man was taken to a hospital Monday night after pointing a BB gun at police with his hand on the trigger and shouting at them.

Police responded to a home at 1 Spithead Road just before 8 p.m. Monday after a person called to say they were concerned about a family member, according to the Waterford Police Department.

When officers arrived, they entered a narrow staircase and were met by the 69-year-old man they were there to check on. The man pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers with his finger on the trigger and shouted at everyone to leave the property. Police later learned the weapon was a BB gun.

Officers were able to safely evacuate family members and the downstairs tenant and secure a perimeter to keep neighbors safe, as well, police said.

The Waterford Police Department Special Response Team arrived on scene and communicated with the man, who left his home unarmed about 8:20 p.m. and was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. A BB gun was recovered inside the home, police said.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed as police investigated but reopened Monday night. The incident remains under investigation.

t.hartz@theday.com

Recommended Stories

  • Judge dismisses Steve Bannon's fraud case after Trump pardon

    Former White House strategist Steve Bannon's federal fraud charges were dismissed by a federal judge in New York City on Tuesday because of his presidential pardon by former president Trump.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres' decision to dismiss the criminal charges over a scheme to privately finance a southern border wall follows a months-long legal fight over how to deal with Bannon's pardon when related cases are before the court.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: While Trump pardoned Bannon as one of his final acts in office in January, he did not do the same for Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea, all of whom were also charged for allegedly defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a crowdfunding campaign.Prosecutors had asked the judge to dismiss Bannon, who pleaded guilty last year to the charges, as one of the defendants in the case, rather than dismissing the indictment.Details: Torres noted in her order that prosecutors didn't dispute that Bannon's pardon was valid and that "it is not the practice of this district to remove a defendant from the docket without resolution of the indictment."But she added that "pardon implies guilt," quoting an 1853 New Jersey Supreme Court rule."'If there be no guilt, there is no ground for forgiveness … A party is acquitted on the ground of innocence, he is pardoned through favor. And upon this very ground it is that the pardoning power is never vested in a judge.'"What they're saying: Bannon's attorney Bob Costello told the Washington Post the judge had "reached the right result" as an "unconditional pardon should always result in the dismissal of the indictment." He noted to the Wall Street Journal that Bannon "has never been found guilty of anything, and he's not guilty."The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office declined to comment on the ruling.Read the judge's memorandum and order, obtained by the Court Listener, via DocumentCloud: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump calls New York criminal probe a 'witch hunt' and claims a poll shows he is the frontrunner in 2024

    "... Our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!" Trump said.

  • A woman's 23andMe kit revealed her biological father is a retired doctor who used his sperm in her mom's fertility treatment, lawsuit claims

    A lawsuit alleges Dr. Martin Greenberg used his sperm in Bianca Voss's intrauterine insemination in 1983. She'd paid him to find an anonymous donor.

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines reportedly donated $1,000 to a Texas school board candidate trying to ban teaching about systemic racism

    Chip and Joanna Gaines donated $1,000 to his sister Shannon Braun's campaign for a Texas school board. She wants to ban critical race theory.

  • William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to publicly get the COVID-19 vaccine, died of an unrelated illness

    Coventry councillor Jayne Innes, his friend, said the "best tribute to Bill" is to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the BBC reported.

  • The secret memo Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, and why the Biden DOJ wants to keep it under wraps

    The Biden DOJ is in the unusual position of trying to shield one of the most controversial legal episodes of Trump's presidency from becoming public.

  • Democrats consider the possibility of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seeking a restraining order against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Greene recently chased Ocasio-Cortez down a hallway as the two left the House chamber, shouted at her, and accused her of supporting terrorists.

  • 'Greater Idaho' took one step closer to being a real thing this week, as 5 more counties have voted to secede from liberal Oregon in hopes of joining conservative Idaho.

    The proposed new border for the Greater Idaho movement would see more than 70% of Oregon's land be incorporated into Idaho.

  • Seth Rogen says he doesn't understand comedians who complain about cancel culture: 'If you've made a joke that's aged terribly, accept it'

    "Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last," Seth Rogen said recently while promoting his new essay collection, "Yearbook."

  • Rob Lowe says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to Montecito, California, means 'the neighborhood is never going to be the same'

    "Once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same," Rob Lowe told E! News' "Daily Pop."

  • Kelly Osbourne denies plastic-surgery speculation after people said she looked unrecognizable in a recent selfie

    Kelly Osbourne said in an Instagram video that she'd had only "a couple of injections" in her lips, jaw, and forehead.

  • Stephen Curry was the NBA's biggest steal for years, but could now sign back-to-back $200 million contracts

    Stephen Curry made just $11 million when he won his first MVP. Now he's eligible for a second $200 million contract.

  • Kinzinger calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be kicked out of GOP conference over Holocaust remark

    “What we can do as a party is take a stand and say you don’t belong in our conference,” the Illinois lawmaker said.

  • Chris Cuomo Made a ‘Mistake,’ CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Tells Concerned Staffers

    Theo WargoCNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday addressed network staffers’ concerns over the revelations that primetime star host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him.During a Tuesday afternoon town-hall meeting with staff, Zucker claimed he understood the “unease” over Cuomo’s conduct, saying “in no uncertain terms” that it was a “mistake” for the primetime star to participate in strategy calls advising his politically powerful brother.“He did cross a line,” Zucker said.Last week, The Washington Post reported that Cuomo joined strategy calls helping plan his powerful brother’s rebuttals to mounting allegations that he harassed multiple women and made some female staffers feel uncomfortable. According to multiple sources who were present on one meeting, the CNN host even mentioned invoking “cancel culture” as a way to combat the claims.The CNN boss said he personally voiced his displeasure to Cuomo, and that he had considered the options for how to handle the star host’s unfolding scandal. Ultimately, Zucker said that rather than suspending Cuomo, the network decided the host should have to go on-air and personally apologize to his viewers.And so during his 9 p.m. ET broadcast, Cuomo declared that it “will never happen again” and insisted he “knows where the line is.”In a statement following the Post bombshell last week, CNN admitted “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” The network added that Cuomo would not be disciplined further.But the top anchor’s decision to secretly participate in the strategy calls assisting his embattled brother has, indeed, irked numerous network staffers. CNN insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast this week expressed frustration with the network’s handling of the incident, saying Cuomo should have faced more serious consequences.“I’m very disappointed in the network,” said one current on-air personality. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The source added, “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest.”Staff were particularly interested in Tuesday’s town hall following one of the more eventful weeks for the network following a high-profile sale and the departure of one noteworthy on-air contributor.During the call, Zucker said that Rick Santorum was given an opportunity to apologize for what the CNN boss referred to as the ex-senator’s “inappropriate and racist” comments about Native Americans, but because he refused to do so, the network ultimately fired the conservative pundit.And elsewhere in Tuesday’s town hall, Zucker downplayed the impact of AT&T’s decision to merge WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, with Discovery. Asked about whether CNN could be spun off as part of the deal, the network chief said he did not think that was “in the cards.”And when pressed on his own future at the network, Zucker said he plans to have “conversations with the right people very soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Leaked video from PGA Championship shows just how much Brooks Koepka doesn't like Bryson DeChambeau in golf's best and ugliest rivalry

    The years-old rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau nearly boiled over at the PGA Championship.

  • Larsa Pippen’s affair with a married man didn’t end well. His wife has choice words

    Larsa Pippen’s 2020 fling thing with Malik Beasley ended with a bit of a thud.

  • Former prosecutors speculate on Trump's legal peril with new Manhattan special grand jury

    Grand jury proceedings are secret, so everything we know about the special grand jury Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has reportedly convened to consider evidence against former President Donald Trump and other Trump Organization executives is either from unidentified sources or speculation by lawyers, especially former prosecutors. The new grand jury's existence, first reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday evening, has been corroborated by The Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, and other news organizations. Special grand juries meet for several months — in this case, at least six, the Post reports — and they "are common when state prosecutors get to the point where they are ready to seek an indictment but the evidence is too complex or lengthy to present during the normal four-week term," Daniel Alonso, a former federal prosecutor and Vance's former chief assistant, tells the Journal. District attorneys don't generally bring cases to these juries unless they think they have evidence of a probable crime, former prosecutors say. "The prosecutors are convinced they have a case," Rebecca Roiphe, a former assistant Manhattan D.A., told the Post. "That's at least how I read it." That's also how CNN's Chris Cuomo and his panel read the situation. "This could be different things," including Vance finding "a way to leave it to the jury so if they come up short, it doesn't look like it was on him at the end of his term," Cuomo said. "Or, and this is more likely in this scenario, Cyrus Vance is ready to make a run at one of the most evasive targets we have ever seen. ... The big takeaway is, starting with this process, you may actually see Donald Trump get indicted." Tristan Snell, a former New York State assistant attorney general, predicted no indictments until after Christmas. Preet Bharara says news of a grand jury convened in the NY criminal probe of former Pres. Trump is part of prosecutor's "end game." Whether there is a charge against Donald Trump himself or not, the decision about that, I suspect is one that Cy Vance wants to make on his own." pic.twitter.com/Pw8FuI0wiW — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 26, 2021 At MSNBC, Rachel Maddow cheerfully reminded viewers that Vance's investigation isn't the only legal peril Trump finds himself in. No former president has ever been charged with a crime. Trump on Tuesday called Vance's investigation a political "witch hunt." More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocio

  • A petition to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House has been signed by over 60,000 people after she compared mask mandates to the Holocaust

    Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison between mask mandates and the Holocaust was followed by a surge in signatories to the petition.

  • Royal Caribbean crew members test positive for coronavirus, disembark in Spain as passengerless ship sails to US

    Royal Caribbean's newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, dropped off several crew members in Spain who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

  • ‘This is the worst ever.’ Southwest Airlines flight attendant loses teeth after assault

    More than 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers have been reported by the FAA in 2021.