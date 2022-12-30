Waterford police charge man with stealing rare coins from uncle's estate

Dec. 29—WATERFORD — Police have charged a 38-year-old man, with a last known address in Waterford, with stealing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of rare coins, money and diamonds.

With the assistance of East Lyme police, members of the Waterford Police Department Investigative Services Division on Wednesday arrested Steven Wisniewski in East Lyme on a warrant charging him with first-degree larceny.

According to a police department press release and the arrest warrant affidavit, a Waterford police officer was dispatched to a residence in town on Oct. 4 to investigate a reported larceny. A 67-year-old woman reported that she believed her son had taken what she estimated to be about $60,000 to $70,000 in gold and silver coins and another $5,000 in U.S. currency.

The woman said the coins were inventoried as part of the estate of her late brother, of which she is executor. She reported that Wisniewski, who lived in her basement, had stolen from her in the past and has a drug problem.

A sister of Wisniewski later told police that he stole from his mother to support his drug habit, and Wisniewski's wife said he checked himself into rehab in November.

The mother first noticed that money was missing from an envelope she placed in a closet and then decided to check on the coins hidden in the basement, police said.

A review of probate records showed the silver and gold coins were collectively valued at $47,632.16, according to the affidavit.

The victim also told police that four diamonds were missing from a bag hidden next to the bag containing the coins, and upon conducting a pawn records search for Wisniewski, police found that he sold four loose diamonds for $1,000 at Mallove's Jewelers in Waterford. Police seized the diamonds and placed them into evidence.

The affidavit said Wisniewski also received $23,750 from eight transactions with the Guilford Coin Exchange between July and September, but the business said it no longer had any coins in its possession. Wisniewski also pawned coins for $4,065 at Yankee Peddler and Pawn in New London and a coin for $1,675 at Norwich Coin and Jewelry.

The affidavit states Wisniewski has past convictions for burglary, larceny and resisting arrest. Police said that after Wednesday's arrest, he was held on a $100,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident or other illegal activity to contact the department at (860) 442-9451 or through the Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 437-8080.