Waterford Republican Town Committee to hold caucus

Jan. 5—WATERFORD — The Waterford Republican Town Committee will hold a caucus Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Waterford Community Center to select members for the 2024-25 Republican Town Committee.

Those selected will serve two-year terms starting in March 2024. The committee meets monthly and recruits candidates to serve in various state, local and appointed positions, while also supporting Republican candidates at all levels of government.

All registered Republicans are invited to the caucus. Anyone interested in serving on the committee is asked to contact Waterford Republican Town Committee Secretary Cameron MacKenzie at (860) 460-5120.