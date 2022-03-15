Waterfront development: How Fall River will spend $1.5 million from fed spending package.

Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
·3 min read

FALL RIVER — The $1.5 trillion spending package passed by the House last week will give a boost to a number of projects in the SouthCoast, one of which will help bolster Fall River’s redeveloping waterfront.

It’s a project that Mayor Paul Coogan’s administration has been working on for some time, and now with a $1.5 million earmark in the huge spending plan, will likely come to fruition and provide much needed parking and open space along the Taunton River.

Coogan said he’s been in negotiations with Massachusetts Department of Transportation to relocate the two giant salt sheds the state agency owns, located under the Braga Bridge and across from Battleship Cove.

The administration has identified a relocation spot for the two sheds, which hold a total of 24,000 tons of salt, to the area around the former Sam’s Club on Brayton Avenue, now owned by the US Bedding manufacturing plant.

Patrick Norton, executive director of the Narrows Center for the Arts, talks about the benefit of removing the salt sheds on Fall River&#39;s waterfront to open up parking for businesses in the area.
Patrick Norton, executive director of the Narrows Center for the Arts, talks about the benefit of removing the salt sheds on Fall River's waterfront to open up parking for businesses in the area.

“Where the salt sheds are now, is obviously prime parking for the waterfront,” said Coogan. “We showed DOT the spot we identified for them with its easy access to Route 24 and I195. The plan I have is for a swap.”

New apartments: Developer has plans for 70-unit apartment building on Davol Street in Fall River

“Now we have the funding mechanism. It’s going to be beneficial for that whole area down there. It’s going to be good.”

Financial windfall: Rail Trail, ambulance, police training: How Fall River will spend $20M in COVID funds

Mayor Paul Coogan successfully pushed feds to change ARPA calculations for lost revenue.
Mayor Paul Coogan successfully pushed feds to change ARPA calculations for lost revenue.

Patrick Norton, executive director of the Narrows Center for the Arts on Anawan Street, said he’s been looking at the salt sheds for years and has been urging administrations to take some action to free up the property dating back to Mayor Edward Lambert.

“It’s taking up prime waterfront, it never made any sense to me,” said Norton.

He said the lack of parking in the area has been difficult on area businesses like Boneheads restaurant and Troy City Brewery.

Waterfront plans: Time to get rid of the Brightman Street Bridge 'hunk of metal'?

“Parking is like economic development. Without more parking you literally cannot add more businesses here,” said Norton.

Trash woes: Sorry, Fall River, when it comes to trash, you're doing it wrong — and it's wasting money

“Paul listened and Jake came through,” added Norton referencing Congressman Jake Auchincloss who helped secure the funding in the giant spending package.

Auchincloss, during a Zoom conference call with media on Monday, said the $1.5 million allocation will “help lay the groundwork for urban renewal along the waterfront in Fall River.”

A windfall for Bristol Community College’s Wind Institute

Leading the way in workforce development in the burgeoning off-shore wind energy in the region, Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute is receiving $2 million.

“Offshore wind can help do for the SouthCoast what the life sciences were able to do in Boston and Cambridge which was to be the base of a cluster of economic development that can create good jobs and also be a hugely important source of clean energy as we transition to a sustainable economy,” Auchincloss said.

“We are going to make Bristol Community College really a hub of workforce development and an important compliment to the infrastructure being put in place in Fall River, New Bedford and Somerset,” said Auchincloss.

Other local projects to benefit from $1.5 trillion in spending are:

The town of Somerset is receiving a $975,000 for emergency dam improvements.

The Bristol County Chamber Foundation is receiving $500,000 for the entrepreneurship program, EforAll, serving Fall River and New Bedford.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River area benefits from $1.5 trillion fed spending package

Recommended Stories

  • How will Newsom’s gas tax relief work? At $100 per car, that's $3B out of state budget

    Would $100 per car — enough, perhaps for one 20-gallon fillup — sufficiently impress Californians that their politicians’ hearts are in the right place?

  • Russia may be cut off from the world's lender of last resort as bonds head toward default

    G7 nations want to cut off Russia's access to emergency funding from organizations like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

  • Stockpiling Russians buy electronics, pharmacy goods as crisis deepens -PSB

    Many of the world's top companies have suspended operations in the country and it is largely excluded from the international financial system. Spending on electronic goods increased by 40%, pharmacy sales added 22%, and demand for clothes, shoes and spending in supermarkets increased by 16%, said PSB. Adjusting for inflation, demand for these types of goods increased by between 14% and 21%, PSB said.

  • Federal Reserve to begin risky pursuit of a 'soft landing'

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will launch one of the most difficult tasks a central bank can attempt: Raise borrowing costs enough to slow growth and tame high inflation, but not so much as to topple the economy into recession. With a war raging in Europe and price increases at a four-decade high, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will seek to engineer a “soft landing”: A gradual slowdown in economic activity that helps curb surging prices, while keeping the job market and economy expanding. “You’ve got to be both lucky and good” to avoid causing a downturn, said Alan Blinder, a Princeton University economist who served as vice chair of the Fed from 1994 to 1996, when the central bank was widely seen as achieving a soft landing.

  • Russia temporarily bans grain exports to ex-Soviet countries

    Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday signed an order banning the export of white and raw sugar until Aug. 31, and banning wheat, rye, barley and maize exports to neighbouring Eurasian Economic Union states until June 30.

  • Thanks to Inflation, 64% of Americans Now Live Paycheck to Paycheck

    The first rule of personal finance is that you should always set aside part of your paycheck for retirement savings and an emergency fund. But that's not possible if you're living paycheck to paycheck...

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Pelosi claims government spending is ‘reducing the national debt,’ not causing inflation

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., argued Friday that increased government spending is "doing the exact reverse" of contributing to inflation.

  • 2022 Stimulus Checks: Is Your State Giving Out Money This Year?

    The federal government is no longer sending out stimulus money, but some states have stepped up to send residents a fourth stimulus check in 2022. Four states are currently preparing more stimulus...

  • Fed to hike interest rates Wednesday, undeterred by lack of visibility on Russia-Ukraine war’s impact

    The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday even though the outlook for the economy is incredibly uncertain.

  • Democrats divided over proposal to suspend federal gas tax

    A proposal to suspend the federal gas tax is gaining political momentum among Senate Democrats who are worried that high gas prices will hurt them in the midterm election.The measure sponsored by Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), who both face competitive reelection races, would suspend the federal gas tax of 18.4 cent per gallon until January. The idea has never gained much traction among Senate Democrats because the tax is...

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • Surging oil prices won't drive stagflation in the US but investors should focus on 'snapping up' quality stocks in 5 key sectors, Morgan Stanley says

    US gas prices have hit an average of $4.32 a gallon since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

  • Russian default no longer 'improbable', but no trigger for global financial crisis- IMF

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia may default on its debts in the wake of unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, but that would not trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. Georgieva told CBS's "Face the Nation" program that sanctions imposed by the United States and other democracies were already having a "severe" impact on the Russian economy and would trigger a deep recession there this year. The war and the sanctions would also have significant spillover effects on neighboring countries that depended on Russian energy supplies, and had already resulted in a wave of refugees compared to that seen during World War Two, she said.

  • Republicans Attempt To Suspend California's Gas Tax

    Republican state lawmakers called for the state to suspend its gas tax to ease the burden on consumers as gas prices across Southern California near $6 a gallon.

  • China will ensure stable economic operations this year, cabinet says

    China will ensure stable economic operations this year, keep economic growth, employment and prices within reasonable ranges, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Monday. China's economy faces new downward pressure and difficulties and challenges increase, the cabinet was quoted as saying after a regular meeting. China will "strengthen cyclical adjustments and put stabilising growth in a more prominent position, deepen reforms and opening up to strive to achieve the full-year targets and tasks", the cabinet said.

  • Biden has a ton of ideas to keep Putin's invasion from hurting Americans' wallets, but there's 'no quick fix'

    Some Democrats want Biden to tax oil profits and provide relief checks to Americans. But the White House has few options to keep inflation at bay.

  • How Could Inflation Impact Dollar Store Prices?

    As inflation continues, consumers' last refuge for low prices could vanish -- or at least not deliver quite as much savings as they have in the past. Many dollar stores, known for delivering...

  • California Republicans call for suspending California’s gas tax

    Legislative Republicans are calling for the immediate suspension of California’s 51-cent per gallon gas tax in response to the record-high gas prices. The group of lawmakers is set to hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. before forcing votes on proposals to suspend the gas tax and backfill projects from the state’s $45 billion surpluses.

  • Brazil government readies $32 billion of economic stimulus -sources

    Brazil's federal government plans to announce on Thursday a program providing some 165 billion reais ($32 billion) of economic stimulus during the current election year, three people familiar with the plan told Reuters. The so-called 'Income and Opportunity Program' includes an early payment of some public pension checks, a measure letting workers withdraw some cash from a severance fund known as FGTS, a new microcredit program, and an expansion of payroll-deductible loans, said the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity. They said at least 30 billion reais will be released from FGTS, allowing for up to 1,000 reais per worker, a move Economy Minister Paulo Guedes had already indicated was on its way.