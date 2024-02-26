Waterfront mansion on Lake Maitland listed for $12.5M

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A mansion on the shore of Lake Maitland has hit the market for $12.5 million.

The 11,668-square-foot estate home at 570 Manor Road in Maitland sits on 2.73 acres. Built in 1996, it includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym and a six-car garage.

Titled “Maison Du Lac” — a French phrase for “lake home” — in its listing, it is owned by Orlando-based Prestige Florida Property Investments LLC, which bought it in 2023 for $3.8 million.

