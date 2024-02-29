Waterfront Rescue Mission, Feeding the Gulf Coast among Rooted in Giving recipients

Farm Credit of Northwest Florida recently announced a total of $18,500 awarded to five organizations working to improve rural communities within the Florida Panhandle through their Rooted in Giving community campaign.

One recipient was Pensacola’s Waterfront Rescue Mission, which started in 1949 as a refuge for wayward fishermen and has grown into full-service missions in Pensacola and Mobile, Alabama, dedicated to helping lift people out of homelessness, poverty, and addiction.

Another recipient was Feeding the Gulf Coast with its Panhandle Branch in Milton. Feeding the Gulf Coast’s vision is a hunger-free central Gulf Coast, by providing a wide variety of hunger-relief programs to nourish our communities and establish stronger, healthier families.

Front desk at the Waterfront Rescue Mission at 348 W. Herman St.

Additionally, food collected from the Farm Credit of Northwest Florida Food Drive was provided to Feeding the Gulf Coast and Second Harvest of the Big Bend in Tallahassee, with the aim to help restock the shelves of area food banks after the Thanksgiving holiday and provide area families nutritious meals.

Find ways to help: Escambia Children’s Trust awards Pensacola $1.7 million grant for after school programs

Dave Jasso Foundation helps fight against ALK-positive cancer

In May of 2020, what started as slight back pain turned debilitating. Dave Jasso, along with his wife Amy, made a trip to the hospital and were given heartbreaking news: Jasso had stage IV ALK-positive lung cancer. He passed away three years later in October 2023, surrounded by those he loved most. In his memory, Jasso’s family started the Dave Jasso Foundation in January to raise awareness and further research efforts.

Dave Jasso

ALK-positive cancer, caused by a mutation in the ALK gene, is a type of cancer with no known cause and no known cure. Like many of the roughly 100,000 people diagnosed worldwide every year, Jasso was a non-smoker in the prime of his life. And like almost all others, his prognosis was terminal by the time the illness was uncovered.

The Dave Jasso Foundation acts under the umbrella of ALK-positive Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that funds research and grants and works to improve quality of life for current ALK-positive patients. Despite much of ALK-positive lung cancer being a mystery, recent advancements have been made in treatment, survival rates and quality of life.

Be part of Jasso’s legacy and contribute to the mission and help spread awareness. Visit davejassofoundation.org for details.

Jernigan’s Landing, hosts Reimagine Milton outreach event

Reimagine Milton takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Jernigan’s Landing, 5158 Willing St.

Reimagine Milton is an outreach event where churches, businesses, ministries and community agencies come together for a few hours to bless those who feel a bit hopeless.

The festival will have children's activities, including inflatables, face painting, games, popcorn, coloring contests, carnival rides, free haircuts and more. The event also will give away 20,000 pounds of food, in addition to diapers and clothing. Free HIV testing will be offered, and free lunch will be served.

Community pillars Chadbourne Foundation revises name

The Chadbourne Foundation, a local charitable entity that has supported over 40 organizations since 1980 and infused more than 12 million dollars into the local non-profit landscape, has adopted a revised name.

Their philanthropic mission remains unchanged, but their name has been expanded to The Chadbourne-DeMaria Foundation. The trustees adopted the revised name to more accurately reflect its founders, leadership and administration, as well as the membership composition.

Caroline C. DeMaria, president, conveyed that over the last three years, The Chadbourne-DeMaria Foundation has been implementing a passion-driven approach to its annual distributions, proactively seeking out 501c3 organizations with missions that resonate with its membership. She noted that in the past, annual gifting was largely request-driven with the organization supporting upward of 40 organizations annually.

