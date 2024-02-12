Waterfront Singer Island condominiums for sale with boat slips at HAVN luxury residences

A waterfront development in the quiet town of Palm Beach Shores on Singer Island is getting a massive remodel and rebranding after a lofty $58.5 million sale to an investor last year.

The 36-unit Cannonsport condominium and marina on the Intracoastal Waterway is now the HAVN Residences and Yacht Club with renovated condominium units selling for between $2 million and $4 million.

It’s the first project for Johnston Group Development and Construction in Palm Beach Shores, a beach town of mostly single-family homes at the southern tip of Singer Island that has been recently discovered by developers eager to buy up waterfront properties.

Ryan Johnston, CEO of the Palm Beach Gardens-based Johnston Group, said as a boater he was familiar with the property, which has a working marina with 52 boat slips that can accommodate vessels from 30 to 150 feet.

Buyers of a HAVN unit will get priority access to a slip. But Johnston said other factors that attracted him to the development include a semiprivate beach for Palm Beach Shores residents, a walking path along the Palm Beach/Lake Worth Inlet and through the center of town, no fixed bridges between it and the Atlantic Ocean and the proximity to the Sailfish Marina Resort.

“When we added it all up, it just made perfect sense to us that this was a really unique boutique property,” Johnston said. “Our whole goal is to provide residents with resort-style living.”

The development was built in 2008 after the land was bought by the Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Realty Investors, the development arm of Nationwide Insurance. Nationwide tore down an old three-story motel on the land to build Cannonsport, but then the housing market crashed. Instead of selling the units as condominiums, they were rented as apartments.

After the October 2023 purchase, tenants were told their leases would not be renewed.

Palm Beach Shores has strict height rules that limit beachside buildings to six stories and Intracoastal structures to three stories.

So upgrades to the HAVN development will be internal with total unit renovations and added lifestyle features such as an onsite concierge, chauffeured golf carts for trips to the beach, and access to kayaks, paddleboards and bicycles. HAVN is just northeast of Peanut Island and south of the Blue Heron Boulevard bridge. Both areas are renowned for snorkeling and diving.

“Once you go over the bridge, you feel like you’re on vacation,” said Carlyle Tiller, chief investment officer of Johnston Group. “There is really nothing like it.”

Johnston said the first renovated units at HAVN could be ready by April or May.

Coldwell Banker Realtor David Custons, who specializes in Singer Island properties, said the $2 million to $4 million prices at HAVN are reasonable considering its location and the demand for waterfront properties.

“People are finding the area,” said Custons, who is working with buyers from Philadelphia and New York that are looking for investment properties on the island. “If you took a boat, you could get to Palm Beach faster than driving.”

Last summer, preconstruction sales began at the Atlantic Group’s Pearl condominium, a luxury development being built at 123 Ocean Ave. in Palm Beach Shores. Residences in the boutique 18-unit condo range in price from $4 million to $7.5 million. The property formerly was the Seaspray Inn and Beach Resort.

The former Cannonsport Marina apartments in Palm Beach Shores is being relaunched as the HAVN Residences and Yacht Club with condominiums priced between about $2 million and $4 million. The development was purchased in October 2023 for $58.5 million.

Atlantic Group also bought the aging Romaine condominiums at 320 Inlet way, which was a notable feature in the town in 1950. It will be demolished for new construction.

The new ICON at Palm Beach Shores condominium development, which includes three boutique buildings with a total of 15 units, sold out its residences for between $2 million and $5 million.

“Palm Beach Shores is like a little secret,” said ICON developer Marc Shulman in a November interview. “This area still has room for appreciation when most markets have reached their threshold.”

