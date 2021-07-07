This waterfront spot for smoked fish dip and kayaking has reopened in North Miami Beach

The Blue Marlin Fish House is back.

The historic restaurant and kayak-and-paddleboard rental spot at Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic last year but has reopened food service and its launch area.

“We’ve been working hard to reopen Blue Marlin Fish House, and it’s coming back better than ever with a new menu and a variety of outdoor recreation rentals,” said executive chef Jimmy Rodriguez in a press release. “We are confident that the restaurant will become the iconic Miami staple it once was.”

The restaurant — its full name is Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant & Adventures — opened in 1938 as the Blue Marlin Smoke House, smoking fish and acting as a trading post for local fishermen. Now, it’s the spot to get some world-class smoked fish dip as well as a menu full of other favorites, such as conch fritters, mahi fingers, chicken wings, mahi and pulled pork sandwiches, spicy chicken sandwiches and a classic cheeseburger (there’s a garden burger, too).

There are also a handful of breakfast options available before 11 a.m., like an egg, cheese and bacon sandwich or a breakfast burrito, plus a kids’ menu.

The restaurant has also introduced weekly specials, including Taco Tuesdays ($3 off all tacos) and Almost the Weekend Burgers on Thursdays ($3 off all burgers). Frozen drinks are $5 all day Friday; sangria is $5 all day Saturday and mimosas are $5 until 2 p.m. on Sundays.

On Mondays, paddleboard and kayak rentals are 50 percent off (excluding holidays).

You can rent kayaks or paddleboards at Blue Marlin Fish House.

Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant & Adventures

Where: 2500 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday