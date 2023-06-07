Watergate Lawyer John Dean Says He’s ‘Curious’ About 1 Thing In Trump Investigation

Watergate lawyer John Dean said Tuesday that “all the signs point” to Donald Trump being indicted in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the former president.

“I think it’s highly likely,” Dean told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “The evidence is certainly overwhelming.”

Dean, Richard Nixon’s former White House counsel, said he was “curious” about one thing, though.

And that is if federal prosecutors will offer Trump a deal in the probe into his mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House.

“That’s the norm with high-level people who violate the law and get themself in trouble with security clearances,” Dean pointed out.

“But I don’t know if even Donald Trump would take a deal if he was offered one,” he acknowledged.

Watch the video here:

A charging decision in Smith’s investigation ― which centers on the classified documents and any role that Trump played in trying to overturn the 2020 election result ― is expected soon.

On Tuesday, it was reported that federal prosecutors were using a second grand jury in Florida as part of the documents probe — in addition to the one that reportedly reconvened this week in Washington.

Trump faces trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money payment case next year.

