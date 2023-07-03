Watergate Prosecutor Makes Ominous Prediction For Donald Trump In Classified Docs Case

Jill Wine-Banks thinks there is “more to come” in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.

Wine-Banks, a prosecutor in the Watergate scandal that ended Richard Nixon’s presidency, at the weekend talked about whether Trump will receive a fair trial ― on charges of allegedly mishandling the top secret materials ― before a jury in “heavily red” Fort Pierce, Florida.

A hung jury for Trump is “a risk in Florida,” Wine-Banks acknowledged to MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan.

But “there is no way that there will be an acquittal,” she said.

“I say that because jurors take very seriously the guidance from the judge that says you must judge on the evidence in this courtroom,” Wine-Banks continued. “And based on what is already publicly known about the evidence, the case is very strong.”

“And there are cases in New Jersey, waiting to happen,” she added. “I can’t imagine based on the tape that there won’t be an indictment in New Jersey for showing a classified document to a person without security clearance. So, I think there is more to come from classified documents.”

Related...