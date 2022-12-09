Waterloo officer not justified in 2021 fatal shooting, family claims in lawsuit

An investigation by the Black Hawk County Attorney found the fatal shooting of a mentally ill man by Waterloo police in 2021 was not only justified, but "necessary." Now his family is suing the city and officer, arguing the decision to kill Brent Boggess was anything but.

Boggess, 42, was killed early in the morning of Nov. 16, 2021, after officers attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. According to video and court filings, Boggess stopped briefly, then drove away, sparking a pursuit ultimately involving eight Waterloo squad cars through the streets, alleys and lawns of Waterloo. Officers eventually penned him between their cars in an alley near his home, but when he pulled forward and struck the car in front of him, an officer opened fire, hitting him four times.

In their lawsuit, filed last month, Boggess' wife and mother are suing the city and officer Kenneth Schaaf on behalf of his estate and his three children. Their petition addresses the findings of an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, released in April, that led Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams to decline to bring charges against Schaaf.

"Due to the reluctance of prosecutors to pursue criminal charges against police officers who commit crimes, the victims of wrongdoing by law enforcement officers are left with no available redress except through the pursuit of money damages using our civil justice system," according to the complaint.

Fatal shooting followed nine-minute pursuit

In his April statement, Williams wrote that Boggess repeatedly appeared to attempt to ram police officers or their squad cars during the pursuit, and at one point stopped long enough to swear at an officer and tell him to stay away. When Boggess reached his home and pulled into the adjacent alleyway, however, police had gotten their first and deployed stop sticks to block his path.

"Officers closed in on Boggess' position and instructed him to 'stop' and 'put the [truck] in park,'" Williams wrote. "Immediately thereafter, Boggess rapidly accelerated at law enforcement and rammed his truck into the officer's patrol vehicle. As Boggess accelerated toward the officer, Officer Schaaf discharged his firearm 6 times, striking Boggess."

Boggess' family acknowledge that he failed to heed officers' orders to stop, but say the DCI investigation ignored key details of the final encounter. After Boggess was halted by the stop sticks, officers were able to approach and speak with him through his window, during which he told them he had "mental health issues." The complaint even commends one officer, Joe Zubak, for his "professional, appropriate" conduct.

According to the complaint, Zubak and other officers were doing their best to deescalate the situation until another officer, ignoring Zubak's request to stay clear, pulled into the alley in front of Boggess and began closing the distance "in an aggressively unnecessary manner." Boggess also pulled forward, and the two vehicles "collided at a low rate of speed," causing minimal damage to either vehicle.

It was at this point that Schaaf, who was approaching from the side through a yard, pulled out his gun and opened fire. Boggess was able to get out of his truck and tell officers he was unarmed before collapsing, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Attorney: no threat at the time officer fired

The complaint accuses Schaaf of violating Iowa law that prohibits deadly force unless the subject "has used of threatened to use deadly force in committing a felony" or the officer "reasonably believes the person would use deadly force ... unless immediately apprehended."

Attorney Neven Mulholland, representing Boggess' family, said Schaaf arrived on scene only 15 seconds before opening fire and noted none of the officers actually speaking with Boggess (several of whom were in Schaaf's line of fire) had pulled out their guns or appeared to feel threatened in any way.

"Here's the key: at that point in time, after the two vehicles have come together, is anyone in imminent threat of serious injury or death?" Mulholland said. "... at that point in time, there is no threat of serious injury or death to anyone. It's over."

That remains the family's position even if Boggess had tried to strike police with his car earlier in the case, which Mulholland said he believes is "questionable" based on the videos.

"If we believe that to be true, it still doesn't warrant the use of deadly force," he said. "The officer or others weren't in imminent in a situation where there was an imminent threat to their safety."

Was shooting 'necessary' or 'reckless'?

Williams, the county attorney, interpreted the evidence otherwise. He wrote in April that Boggess had spun his tires and fishtailed his truck before he "rammed" into the squad car before him, endangering the officer inside and others standing nearby.

"Officer Schaaf's actions were necessary to avoid injury or any further risk to both life and safety. Video evidence also confirms that Boggess' truck did not relent until after Officer Schaaf used force and effectively neutralized the threat," Williams wrote. "... The record demonstrates that so long as Boggess was in and operating his vehicle at the time in question, he posed a deadly threat to the community and officers."

Mulholland said he hopes the courts will disagree.

"We say not only was it unnecessary, it was reckless," he said. "It was contrary to law. And it was contrary to the manner in which (Schaaf) had been trained as a police officer."

The complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages against the city and Schaaf. The city has not yet responded in court.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

