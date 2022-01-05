Waterloo pair face burglary, drug charges. Stolen four-wheeler is still missing.

A pair of Waterloo residents were charged Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries in Monroe County.

More charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s department.

Zachary O’Keefe, 29, was charged by the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s office with two counts of burglary and one count of possession of methamphetamine. Brittney K. Ewing, 28, was charged with theft of property with value between $500 and $10,000.

Both reside in the 4700 block of 1st Street. Ewing has posted bond while O’Keefe remains at the Monroe County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the pair during a Dec. 15 call to the 9400 block of Nike Road in Hecker. The suspects had their SUV and trailer attached to another SUV parked in the owner’s driveway, according to a release.

Search warrants enabled investigators to recover items that had been reported stolen on Illinois 156 in Waterloo. A search of a second residence in Burksville turned up a large number of other stolen items, said Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Justin Biggs.

“This is still an active investigation and Investigators are expecting additional charges to be filed,” Biggs stated in a release. “ Investigators are actively searching for stolen items that had been moved from the residence prior to the execution of the search warrant.”

One of the stolen items still unaccounted for is a Honda 400 racing four-wheeler, Biggs said.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries or the whereabouts of the four-wheeler are asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Investigation Division at 618-939-8651 ext. 244. An anonymous tip line to the Sheriff’s Department also is open at 618-939-TIPS.