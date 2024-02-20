Waterloo, Webster and Macedon will each be receiving state-based revitalization grants to enhance their communities, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

At a mid-morning news conference at Monroe Community College in Brighton, Hochul announced several state grants as she outlined her $233 billion executive budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

At the tail end of a 45-minute-long speech, Hochul announced that the Village of Waterloo in Seneca County is the latest regional winner of New York's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. Hochul described Waterloo as a "gorgeous community" with a walkable village.

The grant, which launched in New York in 2016, is designed to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments, according to a news release from New York.

Hochul on Tuesday morning also announced that the Village of Webster in Monroe County and Town of Macedon in Wayne County, were also named as two regional winners for the $4.5 million NY Forward grant, a program designed to revitalize smaller New York communities, including rural communities, villages and hamlets.

"All three of these communities are what makes New York state so spectacular," she said, adding that future generations of New Yorkers will benefit from the plans penned by community leaders in Waterloo, Webster and Macedon who all worked diligently to look ahead to enhance each of the three communities.

Further details how the funds will be used was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Waterloo, Webster and Macedon secure revitalization funding in NY