A watermain break affects U-City last night
The hangover effect was real for No. 5 Washington. Almost too real.
Utah had been waiting all season's for last year's Pac-12 Championship MVP to return.
Yes, an image of Hitler appeared on the Michigan State video board on Saturday.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
New research shows that your partner may not be a big factor in your weight loss journey.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
Actor had some tough luck while working on the film that opened 25 years ago.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
The holiday season is coming sooner than you think!
Note to self: Test for dry rot before thrifting a pair of boots. The post What is dry rot? One woman goes viral when her vintage boots crumble after one wear. appeared first on In The Know.
It's early in the NHL season, so there are very good options in the waiver wire to help fantasy teams rest of season.
This best-selling mug set from the brand that created the Always Pan looks and feels much more expensive than it is. It comes in five colors.
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
An international group of law enforcement agencies have disrupted the notorious RagnarLocker ransomware operation. TechCrunch reported Thursday that an international law enforcement operation involving agencies from the U.S., European Union and Japan had seized the RagnarLocker group’s dark web portal. The portal, which the gang used to extort its victims by publishing their stolen data, now reads: “This service has been seized by a part of a coordinated international law enforcement action against the RagnarLocker group.”
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, space heaters, surge protectors and more.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
"Doona!" tells the story of a retired K-pop idol who transitions into ordinary life and unexpectedly falls in love with a college student while living in a shared house.
Black founders raised 0.13% of all capital allocated to U.S. startups in Q3, according to Crunchbase. There seems to have been an overall dip in venture capital funding this Q3, but, as we’ve covered, funding to Black founders has been consistently declining since 2020. "Unfortunately, the venture industry is moving in the wrong direction here,” Gené Teare, the senior data editor at Crunchbase, told TechCrunch.