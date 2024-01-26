Watermark Art Center to offer weekly multi-cultural creative circles

Jan. 25—BEMIDJI — Throughout 2024

Watermark Art Center

invites the public to join its new multi-cultural series of creative circles.

Participants will learn new "making" skills through sharing knowledge of artistic and cultural traditions. For example, in northern Minnesota, the Indigenous-Scandinavian connection is long-standing and historic, but each in its own way, a release said.

Each series will focus on a particular medium or skill, such as birch bark, basketry, loom-weaving, quilting, embroidery or other embellishment techniques. Participants will learn about the craft and its importance or use in this region. In this way, the new 2024 programming will highlight and invigorate community connections through experimental opportunities.

The circles are free to attend and registration is not required.

"What we see in providing multi-faceted, multi-cultural creative circles is a significant opportunity to build community with ethnic diversity as the infrastructure of the circle," Watermark staff member Nokomis Paiz said in the release. "We want to have an open door that encourages people to come to the circle as they are able, without a sense of obligation or having to sign up and commit to a workshop."

The first creative circle, "Inter-cultural Beading Circle," will be led by Cindy Hamilton, a recent Region 2 Arts Council Fellow, and her sister Teresa McDowell. The sisters will provide guidance and technique instruction related to beadwork using both traditional Indigenous and contemporary non-Indigenous designs.

The beading circle series is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Jan. 31, and going through March 20. All skill levels are welcome. Participants should bring their own supplies or come in and learn how to begin.

The funds for the multi-cultural programming were made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and are located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call

(218) 444-7570.