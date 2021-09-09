Get this Waterpik cordless water flosser for less at Amazon today

This Waterpik water flosser is cordless and travel-ready—and on sale.

If you've been thinking of upgrading your dental care routine, Amazon has an offer you're going to want to check out. Today, Waterpik's cordless water flosser is on sale for a sweet discount.

The online shopping giant is offering Waterpik's cordless rechargeable flosser for as low as $62.18 in the blue colorway, down from its $79.99 list price. (Prices have fluctuated today, sinking as low as $55.36 on the black version, but $62.18 is still a bargain at 22% off.)

While we haven't tested this rechargable model yet, our tester raved about the brand's corded Aquarius model (from $65.35), which came with a number of useful tips and emitted a "super-fine stream" of water with adjustable pressure.

More than 10,000 praised the Waterpik water flosser for its battery life and portability.

Waterpik said that this model shares some similarities with the one we loved: electronic pressure control means you can adjust the pressure to low, medium and high water flow, and it comes with four attachable tips, one of which can rotate for 360-degree coverage. The cordless version is designed to be even more unobstrusive than the model we tested, with a smaller footprint. It's also waterproof, has a rapid-charge magnetic charger and comes with a storage case and a travel bag. The flosser has an overall 4.5 out of 5-star customer rating, with more than 10,000 individual 5-star ratings. Shoppers praised its long-lasting battery life and customizable water pressure.

If it sounds like this is what your tooth and gum care routine has been missing, act now—because this deal won't last!

