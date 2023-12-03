Watershed Theatre presents two holiday events

Watershed Public Theatre (WPT) is hosting two all-ages holiday events in December. The Farm Holiday Bazaar will take place December 2 and 3, and performances of A Special Maury Christmas run December 8-10.

The annual Farm Holiday Bazaar will take place at the Farm intentional community at 150 Schoolhouse Road, Summertown, Tennessee. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

A wide variety of vendors from the Southeast will be set up indoors and outdoors selling jewelry, handmade cards, bath and body products, tie-dye clothing, glass art, knit and sewn goods, home décor, books, artwork, and more. The free public event will also include food and beverages sold throughout both days. Proceeds raised from the event benefit Watershed Public Theatre’s mission.

A Special Maury Christmas takes place in the 1970s as the Murrays are gathering at Grandma Jack and Grandma Sue’s house for their family Christmas celebration, where they share their favorite holiday traditions and sing popular Christmas songs. The original script was developed by the WPT Artist Lab, a cohort of nine local theatre makers working to develop innovative projects for Watershed Public Theatre.

“Watershed shows are a collaborative effort amongst its artists, striving for diversity and equality of creative endeavor,” noted Spring Hill resident Caleb Finley, a member of the Artist Lab. “A Special Maury Christmas is a perfect example, as we (the Artist Lab) have come together from many differing backgrounds to create a show that reflects not only each of us at the table but also those in the community.”

Along with Finley, the other members of the WPT Artist Lab are Heather Barnard (Lewisburg), David Fonville, Jessica Fonville (Mount Pleasant), Zach Perkins (Columbia), Christian Randell, Katelyn Rust, Tim Rust, and McKenna Steel (Spring Hill). Additional contributions to A Special Maury Christmas are provided by director Beverly Mitchell (Columbia) and actors Kay Ayers (Brentwood), Darin Grebel, Lucas McGuire, Daniel Meeks (Spring Hill), Haley Hixson, Kailen Long (Columbia) and Vilah Sartwell (Culleoka).

Performances of A Special Maury Christmas run December 8 and 9 at 7:00 pm, December 9 and 10 at 3:00 pm at Jones Student Center, Columbia State Community College, 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia. Tickets are $10 for children/students, $12 for senior adults, and $15 for general admission. Cookie decorating kits containing two sugar cookies (provided by B’s Salty and Sweet), icing, and sprinkles may be purchased for $6. Beverages will be sold, and a complimentary Christmas-themed photo station will also be available for family photos.

For more information about the Farm Holiday Bazaar and A Special Maury Christmas and to purchase tickets, visit watershedpublictheatre.org or call 931-797-6551.

At Watershed Public Theatre, we believe that theatre is the ultimate collaborative art and work to bring together arts professionals, volunteers, students, and patrons to share in the illumination that only live performance can provide. We maintain our focus on nurturing community and practicing social and environmental responsibility while striving for the highest quality of artistic and educational experiences.

