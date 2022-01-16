Waterspout forms off coast of Florida
This time-lapse video captures the moment a waterspout forms off the coast of Isles of Capri, Florida, on Jan. 16.
This time-lapse video captures the moment a waterspout forms off the coast of Isles of Capri, Florida, on Jan. 16.
The supermodel, who turns 68 on Feb. 2, appears to be vacationing in the Caribbean.
The massive eruption under the Pacific ocean was just 40 miles away from Tonga. Footage on social media shows people fleeing the waves.
Jordan Cashmyer, a woman who was featured on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2014, died in Maryland on Sunday. She was 26 years old. News of Cashmyer’s death was shared by her stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, through a post written on the Facebook account of the Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., her husband and Jordan’s father. A […]
Bill Belichick had a very simple reasoning for the Patriots' embarrassing playoff loss to the Bills.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty ImagesThere was a time when Donald Trump made news with his rallies—when he said things that utterly shocked us. Who could forget the firestorm he started, for example, when he went after Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in 2017, or earlier that year when he called Barack Obama “the founder of ISIS”?Trump’s performance in Arizona on Saturday night—his first rally in months and his much-hyped chance to respond to the one-year ann
"There's nobody that can see the end of this crowd," Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally. "That's not somebody that lost an election."
With all precincts reporting, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Jason Mariner by a 78.7% to 19.6% margin — a massive 59.1 percentage-point victory.
Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday, just five days after he was found dead in his Florida hotel room
The FBI is being slammed for saying the Congregation Beth Israel hostage taker’s demands were “not specifically related to the Jewish community.”
"We're going to decertify Biden electors in Arizona, in Wisconsin, in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and in the great state of Georgia," Bannon said.
After peeking through John Mulaney’s ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler’s social media, the term “enchanting” doesn’t even begin to describe the artist and her work. On Jan 11, Tendler posted a truly alluring photo of herself in a 1960s-esque snapshot, flowing about her long, dyed hair. She captioned the topless photo with a Jenny Lewis lyric […]
Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer stand in the way of keeping the names of 8 'John Does' sealed in the Virginia Giuffre lawsuit, her attorney said.
Whenever I hear the phrase “good problem to have,” my response is that the only good problem to have is no problem at all. Raiders owner Mark Davis has a problem. The players on his team want interim coach Rich Bisaccia to get the permanent job. Multiple players, including quarterback Derek Carr, have spoken out [more]
Andrew Wiggins' daughter was able to spot her dad on the Chase Center videoboard before he was even introduced.
Darius Slay posted a tweet that's drawing attention from current and former Patriots.
Jerome Boger's officiating crew won't suit up again this postseason.
Severe weather ahead of a cold front caused damage and prompted tornado warnings in parts of Lee and Collier counties Sunday morning.
The Australian Open can get along perfectly well without Novak Djokovic, said the 20-time major champion Rafael Nadal, on a day when the world’s leading players bemoaned the distractions caused by Djokovic’s immigration battle.
Attention royal followers: we just got a very rare statement from one of Prince Harry's representatives.This comes as...
Big moment: You’re finally ready to spruce up your house and get it ready to sell. (After all, it’s a seller’s market right now.) But which home...