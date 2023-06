A waterspout was spotted swirling along the coast of southwest Florida on Wednesday, June 21, as stormy weather moved into the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage filmed by Branden Harvey shows stormy conditions while driving in Fort Myers Beach late Wednesday morning.

The NWS said strong winds were expected in the area throughout Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Branden Harvey via Storyful

