Watertown arrest warrant: Mom spent Florida weekend with boyfriend, leaving kids home alone

A Watertown woman flew to Florida with her boyfriend for a weekend in November, leaving her two young children home alone, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca, 36, was arrested Saturday on two counts each of risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment. Caviasca was released without having to post bail and is due in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 25.

Caviasca’s former husband became suspicious and approached police after he was unable to reach the children, ages 9 and 11, by phone from Nov. 20-22. He also found that both children missed school on Monday, Nov. 22, with unexcused absences, the warrant says. He told police that the children denied being left home alone, but he felt they were protecting their mother, police said.

The ex-husband had access to one child’s cell phone and found messages from Kerry Caviasca telling the boy and girl to stay in the basement.

“Hi mom,” one child wrote on that Sunday night, according to the warrant. “What are we going to have for dinner?” The warrant says Kerry Caviasca answered, “Just eat candy. I’m sorry... whatever is downstairs... there’s so much downstairs... I’ll make it up to you.” One child told police later they had snacks and food was ordered for them several times through Uber Eats, the warrant says.

The former husband told police he sent his father over to the house to check on the children, but no one answered the door, the warrant says.

On Dec. 17, the ex-husband told police he had an emergency temporary custody order from Family Court for one of the children. He asked that police accompany him to his ex-wife’s home. Police said Kerry Caviasca greeted them, admitted that she had gone to Florida for the November weekend, but that her brother had watched the children, the warrant says.

Her brother said he did not remember the weekend and “did not wish be be involved” in the investigation, police said. Later, however, police interviewed both children and both said they were left alone, according to the warrant. Police also checked the brother’s work schedule at the U.S. Post Office and found he had worked that weekend, the warrant says.

Neither Kerry Caviasca nor her attorney could be reached immediately.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com