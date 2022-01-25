Watertown business owner 'disappointed' after it appears someone stole his UTV on trailer

Jan. 25—WATERTOWN — The owner of a local business said he's simply disappointed after his trailer and Kawasaki utility terrain vehicle recently went missing.

Brenton Lawlee, owner of Lawlee's Home and Cottage in Watertown, reported his trailer and 2019 Kawasaki UTV stolen to city police on Monday. The missing equipment is worth thousands of dollars. Police are now investigating the possible theft, and Mr. Lawlee is asking the public for assistance.

The general contractor said it appears someone hooked up to his trailer that was in the parking lot of his shop on Parker Street — near State Street — then drove away towing the UTV.

Mr. Lawlee said he thinks the theft occurred sometime between Jan. 8 and 12. He said a friend saw the UTV and trailer on Jan. 8. Then on Jan. 12, one of Mr. Lawlee's employees noticed the trailer and UTV were missing. The employee didn't think much of it since they could have just been stored away for the winter.

On Sunday, Mr. Lawlee drove past his shop and noticed they were gone. He called around to his friends and employees to see if they had moved the equipment. He filed a report with city police the next day.

"I was more disappointed in society," Mr. Lawlee said. "You work hard to get what you get, and I'm like, 'Really?' It's beyond my control now. There's nothing I can really do about it. I don't even know if my insurance will cover it. It might be a total loss."

Mr. Lawlee said he's stored machinery in that parking lot for years and nothing has been stolen until now. He used the UTV at job sites and for recreation, which is why his granddaughter who loved riding it is upset about the situation, he said.

"I should be madder," he said. "But I can't work myself up over somebody else's stupidity even though it's a big loss to my pocket."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department.