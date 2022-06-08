Watertown businessman faces two felony theft charges

A Watertown businessman has been charged with two felony counts of theft, according to court documents.

Michael A. Lawrence, 35, has been indicted by a grand jury. He faces one count of theft of lost of mislaid property and one count of grand theft.

Both charges accuse Lawrence of stealing between $5,000 and $100,000 between July 2 and November 13, 2018, according to court paperwork. No further details were included in the court file.

Lawrence has been a partner in the Stony Point development at Lake Kampeska.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, which Lawrence posted before being released. Each change is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Felony theft charges filed against Watertown businessman