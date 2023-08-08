Watertown City Engineer fired after DWI incident

Aug. 8—WATERTOWN — City Engineer Michael J. Delaney has been fired following an incident on Friday afternoon in which he was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated in the City Hall parking lot.

City Manager Kenneth A. Mix confirmed on Tuesday that Delaney was fired. Mix talked to Delaney on Monday and told him of his decision to dismiss him.

Delaney, 45, of 724 Ives St., was arrested on Friday afternoon in the parking lot at City Hall while he was working on the job.

City police charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated. Police said his blood alcohol content was 0.22%.

Police arrived on the scene a short time later after Delaney was observed in the parking lot.

Watertown Police Lt. Jason Badalato said there were at least two separate witnesses, and two of them worked at City Hall.

Badalato says one of the witnesses told police they saw that Delaney appeared to be asleep behind the wheel of the parked vehicle with the vehicle running.

The other witness claims they saw Delaney get out of the vehicle and stumble before getting back into the vehicle while the vehicle was parked.

Badalato says Delaney was arrested at City Hall where the vehicle was parked.

Delaney was taken to the police station, where he was booked and then released on his own recognizance.

He was charged with aggravated DWI because of a previous conviction within the past 10 years, police said. Delaney was convicted of DWI once before, in the town of Leray in 2016.

He had worked as the city engineer for about four years. Delaney was on sick leave for a couple of months earlier this year, but Mix could not comment any further.

Delaney, who could not be reached for comment, is summoned to appear Aug. 14 in City Court.

The city will start advertising for the position on Tuesday.