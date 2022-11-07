Watertown contractor charged with not doing work he was paid to do

Nov. 7—WATERTOWN — Cameron P. Hasner, 34, of Watertown, was arrested Monday after police say he used bad checks for goods and/or services throughout Jefferson County and other counties in the state.

State police say Mr. Hasner owned Bedrock Property Management and that he also either didn't begin work or complete the work he was hired to do.

He was charged with 21 counts of different offenses including four counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, all of which are felonies, as well as second-degree scheme to defraud, three counts of petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and issuing a bad check, which are misdemeanors.

Mr. Hasner was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office pending arraignment in Jefferson County Court.