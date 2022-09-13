Watertown court records: Shooting suspect told State Street victim 'I should plug you again'

Sep. 13—WATERTOWN — A witness stopped in traffic on the 500 block of State Street Saturday night told police he saw a man get in a car and drive away after holding a pistol over someone on the ground, according to city court records.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Watertown city police responded to the corner of State and William streets, where they found Justin Hicks, 29, with a gunshot wound to his left thigh. Police later arrested 49-year-old Watertown resident Marc Christopher Taylor, who goes by the name Chris, according to a sworn statement by city police detective Matthew D. Preedom filed with the criminal complaint.

Taylor, of 24097 Route 12, was charged with first-degree assault and criminal use of a firearm, both felonies.

Mr. Hicks told police that he knew who had shot him and claimed Taylor said something like "so you are talking (expletive) about my dad's death?" according to court records. Detective Preedom said in his statement that Mr. Hicks reported knowing Taylor for about three years. Taylor later told police that his father died about four to six weeks ago.

Mr. Hicks told police that Taylor pulled out a pistol from his pocket and said "take a whiff of this," before shooting him in the leg. Police say a bullet penetrated both of Mr. Hicks' legs and he has a broken femur from the incident. Detective Preedom's statement says that after being shot in the leg, Mr. Hicks remembers Taylor saying, "I should plug you again," while pointing the pistol toward his chest, then walking away.

Stephen Howard was stopped in State Street traffic facing west and told police he heard a gunshot and observed a man he later identified as Taylor, holding a gun in his right hand, standing over Mr. Hicks on the corner.

Mr. Howard told police he saw Taylor get into a white Jeep and travel south onto Winslow Street. Mr. Howard said he followed Taylor east onto Olmstead Drive, then lost sight of him, the court records say.

Police found Taylor and the vehicle at his address at Cold Creek Apartment Complex, 24097 Route 12.

Detective Preedom stated that Taylor admitted he was in the area of State and William streets around the time of the shooting. He also admitted to leaving the area in a white Jeep and traveling to Cold Creek apartments, the statement says.

Police said Taylor went to Double Deuce Tavern, 560 State St., before being taken into custody at the apartment complex.