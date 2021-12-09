Watertown Fire Rescue finds man's body during Wednesday call, investigation underway

A death is under investigation after a Wednesday morning fire call, according to a news release from Watertown Fire Rescue.

Fire department personnel found a dead body after after responding to a possible structure fire. The call was at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday to a duplex at 1004 First Ave. S.E., according to the release.

The male's body was found in the garage, according to information from the Watertown Police Department.

"The initial investigation into the fire appears to be accidental in nature. The manner of

death is unknown at this time and an autopsy is pending," according to police.

"Crews initially entered the home to search for occupants of the residence and found no one. Crews then entered the garage and extinguished the fire and then discovered one fatality victim," according to the fire department release.

Once fire crews finished, they turned the scene over to the Watertown Police Department, and the incident is being investigated.

The flames didn't get into the home itself, and there was only smoke damage in the house, according to the release.

The South Dakota State Fire Marshal's Office, Watertown Municipal Utilities, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also responded to the call.

