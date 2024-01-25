Watertown site is first in South Dakota to offer cutting-edge resident engagement technology

Thanks to an anonymous donation, The Village of Harmony Hill is the first in South Dakota to offer cutting-edge resident engagement technology called the Tovertafel to benefit its memory care residents.

Developed in the Netherlands, the Tovertafel (which is Dutch for magic table) is scientifically proven to have a positive impact on residents’ quality of life. This award-winning, innovative technology uses light projectionsonto a table to create an immersive and interactive experience where participants play games that engage theirskills in a fun way. It promotes connection between those living with dementia, care professionals, fellowresidents and family members.

"It is amazing to see the benefits of this technology in the short time we've had it. It can be very calming, yetinteractive and engaging depending on the activity or game you choose,” Memory Care Nurse Supervisor Sarah Whitney said. “The smiles and laughs are wonderful to see and hear. It is rewarding to witness those whohave a hard time with anxiety participating in games and truly enjoying themselves.”

Research has shown that playing with Tovertafel can break through restless and tense behavior, as well asincrease positive emotions in people living with dementia. Games are specifically designed for seniors livingwith dementia and are created for a wide range of cognitive abilities with varying levels of complexity.

Tovertafel’s interactive games can be played individually or in a larger group, promoting social interaction.The Village was also gifted HUGs for use in Hope Terrace, The Village of Harmony Hill’s Memory CareNeighborhood. A HUG is a soft, weighted device with a beating heart and music player made to be cuddled bypeople living with advanced dementia. HUGs have been shown to reduce feelings of anxiety and agitation, aswell as enhance social interaction.

“Previously Marcene was often agitated, anxious and upset in the afternoon. However, during our most recentvisit, we sat around the Tovertafel. She was laughing, interacting and having fun during our entire visit, plus mykids had a blast,” said Jamie Lindner, relative of Hope Terrace resident. “She also loves her HUG and calls it hernew little pet. She snuggles with it and talks to it. You can see that having something to love brings her a realsense of comfort.”

There are currently very few products available that bring comfort and connection to the lives of people in theadvanced stages of dementia. We are excited to introduce these groundbreaking, new technologies here at TheVillage thanks to our partnership with Eugeria, the company that distributes the Tovertafel and the HUG.

The Village of Harmony Hill offers support to residents and families navigating through their memory carejourney. This includes daily routines, participation in daily tasks and other engaging activities. Residents alsoreceive assistance with the daily tasks of life (like managing medications, dressing and bathing), as well as otherservices like housekeeping and dining.

Residents have access to the 1/3-acre memory garden that is safe and secure, allowing residents to reconnect with nature in an outdoor space designed specifically with their needs in mind.

To learn more, please email Kelli Fritz at create@villagewatertown.org or to make a donation to The Village ofHarmony Hill, please visit www.villagewatertown.org/donate.

