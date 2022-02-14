Watertown High School principal to retire

Watertown High School Principal Brad Brandsrud is retiring.

The Watertown School Board is expected to accept Mr. Brandsrud’s retirement at Monday's board meeting and will begin an immediate search for his replacement.

Brandsrud has been the Watertown High School Principal for the past two years after serving as assistant principal at Watertown High School for 25 years.

Brad Brandsrud

“I am very grateful for Mr. Brandsrud’s work the past two years as the high school principal," said Superintendent Jeff Danielsen in a news release. "We needed his experience to assist us not only with the COVID situation but the entire remodel of WHS. He did a nice job communicating both of those issues with our staff, as we navigated the whole experience. "

Brandsrud is an Estelline native and a graduate of Augustana College and the University of South Dakota. Brandsrud and his wife, Sharon, have two adult children — both graduates of Watertown High School.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown High School Principal Brad Brandsrud to retire