Watertown to host informational meeting on Black River Trail extension

Jan. 30—WATERTOWN — The city of Watertown will conduct a public information meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the proposed Black River Trail Western Extension, which will run from Marble Street Park near Eastern Boulevard to Factory Square Park.

The meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, located on the third floor at 245 Washington St.

The meeting will be an open-house-style event, so people can come and go throughout the hour and a half.

The city, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration and the state Department of Transportation, is developing preliminary design plans to construct about 1.5 miles of multi-use trail along Marble Street and along the former New York Central Railroad corridor, including the conversion of two former railroad bridges on Sewall's Island to fill in a critical gap with the existing Black River Trail in the city.

The purpose of the meeting is to gather comments on the proposed project from interested individuals, stakeholder groups, local officials and involved agencies. This public meeting is part of the continuing efforts by the city, DOT and the Federal Highway Administration to encourage public input into the development of federally funded multi-modal transportation projects.

Representatives from the city and Barton and Loguidice D.P.C., will be available at the meeting to answer questions and obtain comments on the proposed project.

Questions regarding this meeting may be addressed to Jennifer Voss, senior planner, city of Watertown Planning and Community Development Department at jvoss@watertown-ny.gov or 315-785-7724. Please advise the city if a sign language interpreter, assistive listening system or any other accommodation will be required to facilitate participation in this public meeting.

Further information on the project may be obtained from Keith Ewald, Barton & Loguidice D.P.C., 443 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool, 13088, or kewald@bartonandloguidice.com. Written comments on the project should be forwarded to Ewald at the same mailing or email address.