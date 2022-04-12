Watertown man accused of downstate bank robbery charged with three felonies, held without bail

Apr. 12—MONTICELLO — The Watertown man who is accused by police of stealing a car, robbing a bank in Sullivan County and fleeing to New York City is in jail now, awaiting his day in court.

Charles Pratt, 33, of Watertown, was charged by Sullivan County officials with three felonies; third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Monday morning.

According to police, Mr. Pratt stole a gray Ford Explorer from Watertown on Friday and traveled south to Monticello, in Sullivan County. There, Sullivan County sheriff's detectives allege he went into an M&T Bank branch and handed a teller a note stating he had a gun and demanding money. Police say he left the bank with an unspecified amount of cash and took the gray Ford Explorer into New York City.

Late Saturday, a New York Police Department officer from the 32nd precinct in Manhattan spotted the vehicle on the street and found Mr. Pratt asleep in the back seat. In Manhattan, Mr. Pratt was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Suffolk County sheriff's detectives extradited Mr. Pratt on Monday morning from the city, and charged him with the crimes related to the bank robbery.

He was arraigned before the Neversink town justice, Michael Scagnelli, and sent to the Sullivan County jail without bail pending an appearance in the Town of Thompson Court.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff said his team aggressively pursued the case, and thanked the NYPD for their assistance.

"We have a motivated group of deputy sheriffs who take these crimes very seriously," he said. "They were relentless in their pursuit of this suspect."